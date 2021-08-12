Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

