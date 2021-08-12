FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FibroGen traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 34171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.