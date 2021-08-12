Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 2,281.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,082. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31.

