Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,084. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,970,351. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 273.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 161,403 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 486,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 146,304 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,655,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

