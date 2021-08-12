Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein Acquires 2,222 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.63. 50,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 956.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

