Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.94.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.87. 2,532,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 946.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

