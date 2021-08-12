Financial Comparison: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 9 0 2.82 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 31.09%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 43.25%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Li Auto.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 19.18 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -192.00 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -45.73

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A -15.11% -10.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats Fisker on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

