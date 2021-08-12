Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $13.52

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $12.94. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a current ratio of 17.24.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth about $8,751,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.