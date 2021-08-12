First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.80

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.39, with a volume of 257548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,922,000 after purchasing an additional 110,782 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185,655 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

