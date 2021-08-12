First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCXXF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

FCXXF opened at $14.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

