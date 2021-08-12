First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $30.75. 2,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc engages in the provision of community banking services. It specializes in retail and commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

