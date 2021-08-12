First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,509,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 197,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.