First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock remained flat at $$4.72 on Wednesday. 26,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,753. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.