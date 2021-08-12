First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FGBI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

