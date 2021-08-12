First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MCEF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35.

