First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.
FGB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 27,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,664. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
