First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

FGB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 27,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,664. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.