Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,683. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

