Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $16.70. Fisker shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 274,200 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at $3,205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

