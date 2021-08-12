Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading 2% Higher

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s stock price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. 215,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,455,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$338.26 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

