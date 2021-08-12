Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $212.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.90.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,431. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -268.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.55. Five9 has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $17,873,257. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

