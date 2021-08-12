Fivebalance Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Fivebalance has a market cap of $107,722.60 and $1,440.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00895111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00111589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,031,379 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,231,778 coins. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

