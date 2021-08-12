Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Shares Up 0.2%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 28,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 68,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 634,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.77% of Flame Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

