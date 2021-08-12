Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.