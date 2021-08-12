Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £172.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £162.90 ($212.84).

Shares of FLTR stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Wednesday, reaching £141 ($184.22). 365,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.72 billion and a PE ratio of 496.49. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of £131.06.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

