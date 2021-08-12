Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FLYW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 401,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,264. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

