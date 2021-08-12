Folgory Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $270,683.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $270,683.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00877210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00110345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00156128 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

FLG is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

