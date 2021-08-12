Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Forterra by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 94,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 3,250.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 348,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

