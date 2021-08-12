Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,352. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

