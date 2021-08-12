Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 1,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

