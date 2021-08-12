Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $631.00

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 631 ($8.24) and last traded at GBX 631 ($8.24), with a volume of 56439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608 ($7.94).

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRAS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.