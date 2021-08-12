Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.24 ($56.75).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €45.19 ($53.16) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.75. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

