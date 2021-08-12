Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Shares of FTEK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 474,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,296. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 5.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1,444.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Fuel Tech worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

