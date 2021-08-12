FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fluor Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fluor by 286.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,854,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

