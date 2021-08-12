FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.03). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $4.67 on Thursday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

