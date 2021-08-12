FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

NYSE BLL opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a 52 week low of $73.90 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.