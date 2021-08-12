FY2021 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Increased by Analyst

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.39). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGTA. Mizuho upped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 212,529 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

