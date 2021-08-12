FY2021 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Cut by Analyst

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Post in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Post stock opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

