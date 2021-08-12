FY2021 EPS Estimates for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Surgalign in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Surgalign’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 0.4% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 2,240,417 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Surgalign by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

