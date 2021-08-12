FY2021 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lifted by KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of VNOM opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 144,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

