FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

