FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Editas Medicine, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.72) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.69).

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

