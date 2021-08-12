FY2022 Earnings Forecast for EXFO Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EXFO in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Tender” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $343.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in EXFO in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

