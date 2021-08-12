FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Increased by National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Shares of TSE:DXT traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.42. 23,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.63. The stock has a market cap of C$482.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$4.39 and a 12 month high of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

