FY2024 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Cut by Truist Securiti

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.30.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,983,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

