FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.73.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

ARWR opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

