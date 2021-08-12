FY2025 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.66. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $11,220,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

