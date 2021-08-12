FY2025 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCRR. Wedbush cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,418. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

