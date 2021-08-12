Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GANX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 22,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,002. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.36 and a current ratio of 20.36.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.