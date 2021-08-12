Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 98,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 756,724 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $13.03.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $620,978.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,770.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,698,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,540,281. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 27.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 60.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $105,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

