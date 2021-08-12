Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Down to $14.03

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $13.60. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 4,608 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,429.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,099.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $620,978.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,770.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,698,967 shares of company stock worth $38,540,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,090 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

